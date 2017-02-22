BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Mega Sonic SA:
* Says 140,000 series G shares were purchased at nominal price 0.1 zloty ($0.0245) per share
* Series G shares represent 5.8 pct stake of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0861 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07