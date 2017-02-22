UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Orbis SA:
* Orbis SA plans to invest 150-170 million zlotys ($36.65 million- $41.53 million) in the construction of new hotels and upgrading the existing ones in 2017 - Dominik Soltysik, a member of management board said on Wednesday
* In 2016 Orbis invested in total about 301 million zlotych, including 124 million zlotys spent on buying back hotels
* Earlier on, the company reported a 14 pct increase in FY 2016 net profit Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0930 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources