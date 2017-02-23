Feb 23 Playway SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it has increased the amount of investment in the share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. to 330,000 zlotys ($81,120.94) from 300,000 zlotys

* Playway will hold a 60 percent stake in Pyramid Games once its share capital increase is registered

