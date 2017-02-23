Feb 23 Skotan SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it has received a final decision from Ministry of Development and Finance regarding hydrogen project

* As per the decision the company is ordered to return funds for the implementation of the project in the amount of 2.4 million zlotys plus interest

* Since it has already paid 0.5 million zlotys, it will need to give back the remaining 1.9 million zlotys plus interest

* It can appeal the decision and will consider its further steps

* It has created a provision of 2.4 million zlotys to cover a possible adverse outcome in this matter

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)