Feb 23 M&C SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that it approved the 2018-2020 industrial plan, which mainly consists of the data of unit Treofan

* Targets 2020 turnover of about 524 million euros ($553.29 million)

* Targets 2020 EBITDA of about 61.5 million euros

