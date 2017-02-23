Feb 23 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :

* Says has completed the rights issue of B shares, which was decided on Jan. 2, 2017

* Rights issue has been oversubscribed and provides the Company with proceeds of about 23.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.65 million) before issue costs

* Subscription rate is 183.9 pct

Source text: bit.ly/2kQA0dD

