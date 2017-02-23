BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical issues profit warning
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
Feb 23 Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB :
* Says has completed the rights issue of B shares, which was decided on Jan. 2, 2017
* Rights issue has been oversubscribed and provides the Company with proceeds of about 23.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.65 million) before issue costs
* Subscription rate is 183.9 pct
Source text: bit.ly/2kQA0dD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9835 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS