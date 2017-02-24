UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add dividend proposal in last bullet.)
Feb 24 Sonae Capital SGPS SA:
* Reported on Thursday FY net profit 17.6 million euros ($18.6 million)versus loss 290.000 euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 30.0 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago
* FY turnover 192.9 million euros versus 169.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt of 66.0 million euros at end-Dec versus 149.2 million euros at end-Dec 2015
* To propose gross dividend of 0.10 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/2me3UJ7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources