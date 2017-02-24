Feb 24 KTM Industries AG:

* Said on Thursday succeeds in arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform-Group

* Arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform Group in the year 2012, pending for about 4 years with a German arbitration court, was decided to one hundred percent in favor of PF Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of KTM Industries AG

* Remaining purchase price of about 20.4 million euros, that has been stored in a trust account since the sale of the shareholding, will now be allocated entirely to the KTM Industries corporate group

* Plaintiff was sentenced to replace the bulk of the litigation costs and the court fees that incurred for KTM Industries

