UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 KTM Industries AG:
* Said on Thursday succeeds in arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform-Group
* Arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform Group in the year 2012, pending for about 4 years with a German arbitration court, was decided to one hundred percent in favor of PF Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of KTM Industries AG
* Remaining purchase price of about 20.4 million euros, that has been stored in a trust account since the sale of the shareholding, will now be allocated entirely to the KTM Industries corporate group
* Plaintiff was sentenced to replace the bulk of the litigation costs and the court fees that incurred for KTM Industries
Source text - bit.ly/2kT5dNt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources