BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
(Corrects 2015 net profit figure from bln lira to mln lira and 2016 net profit figure from 1.141 bln lira to 1.41 bln lira in headline and second bullet point.)
Feb 24 Denizbank AS:
* Reported on Thursday FY 2016 net interest income of 4.05 billion lira ($1.13 billion) versus 3.15 billion lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.41 billion lira versus 762.6 million lira year ago
* Non-performing loans of 3.30 billion lira versus 2.68 billion lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5690 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: