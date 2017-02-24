Feb 24 Caixabank SA:

* Said on Thursday to propose complementary dividend of 0.06 euro ($0.0636) gross per share against FY 2016 results, to be paid on April 13

* Once the complementary dividend is approved, the total dividend against FY 2016 results will correspond to 0.13 euro gross per share

* Confirms its commitment to keep dividend payout ratio at 50 percent of consolidated net profit, in accordance with the strategic plan for 2015-2018

