RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
April 7 EMS Chemie Holding AG:
* In the first three months of 2017, net sales increased by 5.8 percent compared to previous year to reach 533 million Swiss francs ($530.72 million) (503 million francs)
* For 2017, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) slightly above the previous year
Source text - bit.ly/2o8QGNx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)