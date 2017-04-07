UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Bell AG:
* Is taking over the production plants of the Spanish ham and charcuterie specialist Nobleza Ibérica
* Company has an annual production capacity of some 150,000 hams and 1,000 tonnes of charcuterie
* Takeover was executed on April 6, 2017
* Work on the new Serrano ham production plant in Fuensalida close to Madrid has progressed further
* Bell is investing around EUR 40 million in this new build project, which will offer 100 additional jobs upon completion
* The new production facility is scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2018
Source text - bit.ly/2ofqtgG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources