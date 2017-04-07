BRIEF-Avanti Communications says entered $100 mln facility
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility
April 7 Kontron AG:
* Said on Thursday decided that the share capital of the company shall be increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros ($65.23 million) against cash contributions
* Issuance of 5,568,301 new bearer shares having a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share with dividend right as of Jan. 1, 2016
* Excluding subscription rights of the existing shareholders the New Shares will be subscribed for a subscription price of 3.02 euros by S&T Deutschland Holding AG, Ismaning, holding currently about 29.9 percent of the share capital of the Company
* Company will cash in about 16.8 million euros (gross) from this capital increase
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.