* Said on Thursday decided that the share capital of the company shall be increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros ($65.23 million) against cash contributions

* Issuance of 5,568,301 new bearer shares having a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share with dividend right as of Jan. 1, 2016

* Excluding subscription rights of the existing shareholders the New Shares will be subscribed for a subscription price of 3.02 euros by S&T Deutschland Holding AG, Ismaning, holding currently about 29.9 percent of the share capital of the Company

* Company will cash in about 16.8 million euros (gross) from this capital increase

($1 = 0.9391 euros)