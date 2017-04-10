UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 AmRest Holdings SE:
* Said on Friday that as a result of the issue of Schuldscheindarlehen debt instrument (SSD) the company incurred liabilities for the total value of 26 million euros ($27.52 million)
* The proceeds will be used for the development of the company and refinancing of its debt
* The SSD interest rate is fixed, the maturity date is April 7, 2022, for the issue of EUR 17 million and April 5, 2024, for the issue of EUR 9 million
* Erste Group Bank AG was the lead arranger and paying agent; CaixaBank SA acted as co-lead arranger Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources