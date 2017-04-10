April 10 Vantage Development SA:

* Said on Friday that Nationale-Nederlanden PTE funds, OFE and DFE, sold their entire 9.85 pct stake in the company in the tender offer for Vantage Development shares

* In March Fedha bought 15.1 mln of the company's shares in the tender offer

