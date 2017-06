April 10DDM HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ONE OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARIES, DDM DEBT AB (PUBL), SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 35 MILLION EUROS UNDER THE 85 MILLION EUROS SENIOR SECURED BOND FRAMEWORK

* PURPOSE OF THE BOND TAP ISSUE WAS TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH

* BOND TAP ISSUE HAD BEEN PLACED AT A PRICE OF 101.50 PER CENT OF THE NOMINAL AMOUNT, INDICATING A YIELD TO MATURITY OF C. 9 PER CENT

* AFTER THE TAP ISSUE, THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF DDM DEBT’S BOND LOAN WOULD TOTAL 85 MILLION EUROS

