* Reported on Friday FY revenue ​of 9.9 million zlotys ($2.48 million) versus 10.3 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 119,000 zlotys versus 494,000 zlotys a year ago

* Results impacted among others by low interest rate and efficiency in acquiring new SMEs and retail clients

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9875 zlotys)