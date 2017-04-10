April 10CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* Said on Saturday it signed preliminary agreement for the purchase of 100 pct in a new company (Newco) containing a business branch of Perofil SpA

* The planned investment for the transaction is estimated to range from 9 million euros ($9.53 million) to 10 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)