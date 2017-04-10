UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10CSP International Fashion Group SpA :
* Said on Saturday it signed preliminary agreement for the purchase of 100 pct in a new company (Newco) containing a business branch of Perofil SpA
* The planned investment for the transaction is estimated to range from 9 million euros ($9.53 million) to 10 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources