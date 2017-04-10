BRIEF-Vital Mobile says a unit, vendor, Beijing Tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
April 10 Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbeecilik AS :
* Says some media reports claiming "the Company or Hurriyet Newspaper has been sold" and "Chairman Vuslat Sabanci resigned" don't reflect the reality
* The Board of Directors elected at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on March 30, 2017 has not yet assigned a task and Vuslat Sabanci will continue to serve as a "member" in Board of Directors after the assignment of the Board of Directors
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 15 Blockchain-based payments startup Circle Internet Financial on Thursday launched an international online money transfer service that allows people in the United States and Europe to send money to each other instantly and at no cost as it seeks to tear down borders in the payments world.