BRIEF-Mayne Pharma updates on FDA approval and first generic launch of Acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
April 10 Athens Medical Centre Commercial SA :
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 turnover at 167.3 million euros ($177.02 million) versus 158.1 million euros a year ago
* Reported FY 2016 EBITDA at 23.5 million euros versus 3.0 million a year ago
* Reported FY 2016 net profit at 3.5 million euros versus loss of 15.8 million a year ago
* Reported net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 12.2 million euros versus 10.2 million euros a year ago
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited