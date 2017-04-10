April 10 Bonifiche Ferraresi:

* BF Holding board approves to offer two consideration options to Bonifiche Ferraresi shareholders for the shares tendered in its stock and cash takeover bid

* The first one will be a consideration of 10 new shares of BF Holding and 1.05 euros for each tendered share as disclosed on Feb. 13

* The second one will be a consideration of 9.5 BF Holding shares and 2.25 euros per shares

Source text: www.1info.it

