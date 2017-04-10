April 10 HQ AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO AGM ON MAY 15 TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES THE COMPANY WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 16 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS 0.50 CROWN PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES TO TAKE PLACE DURING THE PERIOD MAY 29 - JUNE 13, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2oXZFzG

