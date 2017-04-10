BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 HQ AB:
* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO AGM ON MAY 15 TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS
* RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES THE COMPANY WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 16 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS 0.50 CROWN PER SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES TO TAKE PLACE DURING THE PERIOD MAY 29 - JUNE 13, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2oXZFzG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.