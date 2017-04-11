April 11 Inter Cars SA:

* Said on Monday that March revenue was at 497.0 million zlotys ($124.27 million), up 24.9 percent year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue at 1.21 billion zlotys, up 16.2 percent year on year

