April 12 Getin Noble Bank SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its management resolved to increase
its share capital by 50.0 million zlotys ($12.48 million) via
issue of 18.3 million series B shares at issue price 2.73 zloty
per share
* Series B shares to be offered in private subscription to
entities affiliated with chairman of supervisory board Leszek
Czarnecki without pre-emptive rights
* The resolution is subject to shareholders' approval, a
meeting has been called for May 9
* The company plans to allocate FY 2016 net profit for
reserve capital
($1 = 4.0073 zlotys)
