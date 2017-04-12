April 12 Getin Noble Bank SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its management resolved to increase its share capital by 50.0 million zlotys ($12.48 million) via issue of 18.3 million series B shares at issue price 2.73 zloty per share

* Series B shares to be offered in private subscription to entities affiliated with chairman of supervisory board Leszek Czarnecki without pre-emptive rights

* The resolution is subject to shareholders' approval, a meeting has been called for May 9

* The company plans to allocate FY 2016 net profit for reserve capital

