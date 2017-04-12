BRIEF-MM2 Asia says entered placement agreement for placement of 87.7 mln new ordinary shares
* Proposed Placement Of 87,748,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of MM2 Asia Ltd.
April 12 Asseco Business Solutions SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0 zlotys ($14.73) per share
* The company plans to reach 100 pct in Macrologic
* The company does not own any shares of Macrologic
* Asseco Business Solutions intends to acquire the shares if investors agree to sell at least 1,416,540 shares representing 75 pct of stake in Macrologic
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to June 6
* The company treats the acquisition as a strategic investment aimed at creating Asseco Business Solutions group specialized in the production and implementation of its own ERP software
* The company decided to take out a loan for up to 70.0 million zlotys for operating activity and in particular to finance acquisition of Macrologic shares
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
