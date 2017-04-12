BRIEF-Coweaver to buy facilities for 17.9 bln won
* Says it will buy 17.9 billion won worth of facilities to expand business scale
April 12 Mediatel SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it has convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for May 8 to vote on lowering the company's share capital by 65.4 million zlotys ($16.32 million) in order to compensate for losses incurred by the company from previous years
* Plans to lower nominal value of each share to 0.5 zloty per share from 1 zloty per share
* At the same time, the company plans to increase its share capital via issue of 130.8 million series C shares of nominal value 0.5 zloty each
* Series C shares to be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive right
* The company intends also to issue up to 138.3 million series D shares of nominal value of 0.5 zloty per share
* Series D shares to be offered via private placement without pre-emptive rights
* Says that the resolutions are aimed at defending Hawe group, and in particular Hawe Telekom, from an attempt of a hostile takeover by Hawe Telekom's main creditor, Agencja Rozwoju Przemysłu SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0065 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
