April 12 PGS Software SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders, Infinitas FIZ AN and Presto FIZ AN, started accelerated book-building process (ABB) to sell 2.8 million shares of the company representing 6.9 pct of votes

* Trigon DM SA is the investment company running the ABB

* Infinitas FIZAN and Presto FIZAN are funds in which 100 pct of investment certificates hold Wojciech Gurgul - CEO and Pawel Gurgul - deputy CEO

