LONDON, April 12 The Andurand Commodities Fund, run by asset manager Pierre Andurand, lost 11.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, according to a document prepared by a bank seen by Reuters.

The $1.53 billion hedge fund continued its descent after losing 8.5 percent in the first two months of 2017, showed the document, which uses information supplied by the manager.

Andurand's fund, which focuses on energy as well as metals, other commodities and currencies, delivered gains of 22 percent in 2016, showed the document.

