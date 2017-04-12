UPDATE 1-Shareholder adviser says Petropavlovsk's Peter Hambro should go
* Says changes would be very disruptive, company back in profit
LONDON, April 12 The Andurand Commodities Fund, run by asset manager Pierre Andurand, lost 11.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, according to a document prepared by a bank seen by Reuters.
The $1.53 billion hedge fund continued its descent after losing 8.5 percent in the first two months of 2017, showed the document, which uses information supplied by the manager.
Andurand's fund, which focuses on energy as well as metals, other commodities and currencies, delivered gains of 22 percent in 2016, showed the document.
A spokesman at the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, June 14 Shareholder advisory group ISS on Wednesday changed its recommendation ahead of Petropavlovsk's annual general meeting next week, saying shareholders should oppose the reappointment of Peter Hambro, who has led the company for decades.
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said in a statement on Wednesday London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk's board needs an overhaul, but they have no intention of taking control of the company.