April 13 Alpine Select AG:

* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017

* For the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, Alpine Select posted a gain of 10,663 thousand Swiss francs ($10.64 million)(2015, restated for IFRS 10: loss of 2,511 thousand francs) in accordance with IFRS

