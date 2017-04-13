BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Alpine Select AG:
* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017
* For the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, Alpine Select posted a gain of 10,663 thousand Swiss francs ($10.64 million)(2015, restated for IFRS 10: loss of 2,511 thousand francs) in accordance with IFRS
Source text - bit.ly/2p8FAt7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0017 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.