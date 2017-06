April 13 Tornos Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017

* Received more orders for higher-priced machines than it did in the prior-year period, in particular from the automotive supply industry

* Notes a gratifying increase in demand in other market segments too

