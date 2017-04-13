April 13 Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS:

* Said on Wednesday United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of 79.48 percent in the company by TBQ Foods GmbH

* Since the documents will not be prepared until the date of the ordinary general meeting on 13 April 2017, new date for the closing the deal will be announced to the public tomorrow

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)