April 13 Komputronik SA (Komputronik)

* Marinera Invest sp. z o.o. (Marinera Invest) announces a tender offer for 4,507,987 shares of Komputronik at the price of 6.5 zloty ($1.63) per share, says an intermediary in the tender, DM mBank

* Marinera Invest signed an agreement with other shareholders of Komputronik, EKB Sp. z o.o. (EKB) and WB iTOTAL Sp. z o.o. (WB iTOTAL)

* EKB owns 26.11 pct of votes of Komputronik, WB iTOTAL owns 27.86 pct of votes of Komputronik

* Jointly with EKB and WB iTOTAL, Marinera Invest plans to reach 100 pct stake of Komputronik and to delist Komputronik's shares from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to June 6

* Marinera Invest took out a loan to finance the purchase of shares

Source text - bit.ly/2p9jDud

