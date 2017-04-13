BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Aedes SIIQ SpA:
* Said on Wednesday it signed a contract with professional investors for the issue of a non converible bond for 15 million euros ($16.00 million)
* Bond to be issued and/or subscribed in Q2 2017 with maturity in Q4 2018, which can be extended for further 18 months
* Bond has a fixed 5 pct interest rate
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.