April 13 Aedes SIIQ SpA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed a contract with professional investors for the issue of a non converible bond for 15 million euros ($16.00 million)

* Bond to be issued and/or subscribed in Q2 2017 with maturity in Q4 2018, which can be extended for further 18 months

* Bond has a fixed 5 pct interest rate

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)