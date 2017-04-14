UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 14Medicrea International SA:
* Reported on Thursday its Q1 sales at 7 million euros ($7.43 million)versus 7 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000