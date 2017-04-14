April 14Frey SA:

* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year

* The credit bears interest EURIBOR 3 months and margin based on a rating of the usual financial covenants of this type of financing

