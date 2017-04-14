April 14 Sinpas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:

* Said on Thursday bought 98,966.52 square meters land in Beykoz, Istanbul

* Buys 96,754.77 square meters of the land for 128.9 million lira ($35.08 million)

* For the 2,211.75 square meters of the land , signs a construction agreement in return for land share with 40% of the land owner's share and 60% of company's share

* Current market value of the land has been calculated as 155.0 million lira by the valuation firm.

($1 = 3.6747 liras)