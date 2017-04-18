April 18 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG:
* Said on Saturday preliminary FY EBITDA according to IFRS
amounts to a loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.38 million) (2015:
minus 1.8 million euros)
* FY Group EBIT amounted to minus 2.7 million euros (2015:
minus 3.2 million euros)
* Group sales are expected to increase to 0.3 - 0.5 million
euros, so that a negative group operating result (EBIT) of 3.5 -
4.0 million euros is expected again in 2017
* Provided that it is possible to raise an additional 10 to
20 million euros by means of suitable capital measures, a
positive result is expected in the next financial year (2019)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9392 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)