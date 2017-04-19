April 19 - EuKedos SpA:

* Reported on Monday that unit Edos Srl signed a preliminary agreement with Trentinotre for acquisition of 100 pct in NewCo that at the time of sale will own a nursing home in Lombardy

* The acquisition contract must be signed no later than on Dec. 31, 2018

* The consideration for the acquisition was set at 60,000 euros per bed for a total of 7.2 million euros ($7.72 million) plus VAT 10 pct

