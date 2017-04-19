BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Societe Generale for a US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to banking sources.
The deal is expected in the coming weeks, said Finance Minister Amadou Ba on Friday, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast.
A fifth bank could be involved in leading the transaction, according to one source.
The banks declined to comment.
Senegal, rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P, was last in the market in 2014 with a US$500m 10-year Eurobond. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.