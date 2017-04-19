BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 IDOGEN AB:
* SAID ON TUESDAY WILL CARRY OUT SHARE ISSUE
* WILL RAISE PROCEEDS BETWEEN SEK 42 MILLION AND SEK 53 MILLION
* SUBSCRIPTION TIME BETWEEN MAY 24 AND JUNE 12
* SUBSCRIPTION RATE AT SEK 42 PER UNIT OR SEK 6 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2pR2emN
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners