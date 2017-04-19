April 19 IDOGEN AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WILL CARRY OUT SHARE ISSUE

* WILL RAISE PROCEEDS BETWEEN SEK 42 MILLION AND SEK 53 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION TIME BETWEEN MAY 24 AND JUNE 12

* SUBSCRIPTION RATE AT SEK 42 PER UNIT OR SEK 6 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2pR2emN

