* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels

* The 28 Hesperia hotels total 4000 rooms and represent 30 pct of the portfolio operated under management contracts by NH Hotel Group

* The new management contract represents for NH Hotel Group an estimated net contribution of 7.2 million euro($7.7 million) this year

