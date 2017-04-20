April 20 Marvipol SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA

* Sides of the negotiation have not reached the agreement on price of purchasing shares

* Marvipol informed it plans to buy 33 pct of Soho Development on March 30

