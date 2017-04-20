BRIEF- NanoCarrier announces licenses contract with Todai TLO
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
April 20 Eurofins-Cerep:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 23.4 million euros ($25.10 million) versus 22.5 million euros year ago
* FY operating result is a profit of 1.63 million euros against a profit of 0.99 million euros in 2015
* The net result in 2016 is a profit of 2.49 million euros against a profit of 1.81 million euros in 2015.
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21