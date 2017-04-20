UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 e-Muzyka SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its management board recommended FY 2016 dividend at 0.74 zloty ($0.19) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15