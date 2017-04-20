April 20 Pescanova SA:

* Said on Wednesday that the general meeting of Nueva Pescanova SL approved share capital increase of 135.4 million euros ($145.2 million) via offsetting of credits

* As a result, the stake of Pescanova in Nueva Pescanova is reduced to about 1.6 percent from 20 percent

* Pescanova, where the company's former shareholders are included, objected to the approved capital increase

