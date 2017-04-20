LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.

The Lithuanian government plans to borrow about €3.1bn in 2017, of which the largest share is expected to be taken from foreign markets by issuing Eurobonds in the amount of €1.75bn.

The Ministry of Finance did not respond to a request for comment.

The sovereign is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg; Editing by Philip Wright)