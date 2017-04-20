April 20 OVS SpA:

* Plans for the next three years to reach around 9-10 pct of market share in Italy, starting from 7.4 pct at the end of 2016

* Sees 2017 gross margin to remain stable

* Expects 2017-2019 net sales and EBITDA to grow

* Reports positive top line performance in the first months of 2017 thanks to more favorable weather conditions vs 2016 and new commercial initiatives

