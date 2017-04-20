BRIEF-Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 20 ORASOLV AB:
* AS ALL CLINICS HAVE THE CAPACITY TO TREAT MORE CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOY ADDITIONAL STAFF, SALES EFFORTS WILL BE INCREASED IN 2017
* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 TO REACH OF 15% EBITDA FOR THEIR CLINICS
* TO FOCUS ON THE LEAST CYCLICALLY SENSITIVE MARKET SEGMENTS
Source text: bit.ly/2pGx70B
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd