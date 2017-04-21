April 21 Dottikon Es Holding AG:
* Says will cease its solvent recycling business for third
parties in the second half of the 2017 calendar year
* The chemical waste incineration business for third parties
will be continued
* Nearly all employees affected by the measure will be
transferred to production plants or production-related areas
within DOTTIKON ES
* Value adjustments on rectification plants and
infrastructure as well as provisions for soil decontamination in
the amount of approximately 11 million Swiss francs ere included
in the results for the business year 2016/17.
* In total, these extraordinary effects will reduce the
result by around 5 million Swiss francs ($5.01 million)
* Nonetheless, for closed business year 2016/17, DOTTIKON ES
still expects an increase in net sales and net income compared
to the previous year, next to a further extension of its
existing business and a broadening of its client, project, and
product base
Source text - bit.ly/2oQeuWY
