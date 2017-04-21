April 21 UmweltBank AG:

* Said on Thursday FY earnings after taxes and before reserve formation amounted to 32.2 million euros ($34.50 million)

* FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.36 million), 3.6 percent above the previous year's figure

* AGM will vote on June 29 on a dividend of 1.50 euros per share

($1 = 0.9333 euros)